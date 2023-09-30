When the New Hampshire Wildcats match up with the Towson Tigers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Wildcats will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

New Hampshire vs. Towson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction New Hampshire (-9.1) 47.2 New Hampshire 28, Towson 19

New Hampshire Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.

One of the Wildcats' one games this season has gone over the point total.

Towson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Wildcats vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Hampshire 35.5 24.5 24.0 7.0 39.3 30.3 Towson 15.8 27.8 18.5 31.5 13.0 24.0

