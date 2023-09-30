The Monmouth Hawks (1-3) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) meet at Kessler Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Monmouth ranks 40th in scoring offense (28.3 points per game) and 97th in scoring defense (34.5 points allowed per game) this year. Lehigh ranks 23rd-worst in points per game (15.3), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 60th in the FCS with 26.8 points allowed per contest.

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: Kessler Stadium

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Key Statistics

Monmouth Lehigh 378.5 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.8 (96th) 379.8 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (83rd) 145.8 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61.5 (126th) 232.8 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.3 (69th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray has thrown for 931 yards (232.8 ypg) to lead Monmouth, completing 60.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jaden Shirden, has carried the ball 104 times for 417 yards (104.3 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught 12 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Sone Ntoh has piled up 133 yards on 15 carries, scoring six times.

Dymere Miller's leads his squad with 398 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 34 receptions (out of 41 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Assanti Kearney has put together a 189-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets.

TJ Speight's 12 grabs have yielded 102 yards.

Lehigh Stats Leaders

Brayten Silbor leads Lehigh with 746 yards on 75-of-138 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Gaige Garcia has run the ball 28 times for 110 yards. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Luke Yoder has been given 14 carries and totaled 56 yards with one touchdown.

Geoffrey Jamiel paces his squad with 175 receiving yards on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Connor Kennedy has put up a 140-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on two targets.

Mason Humphrey's one target has resulted in nine catches for 107 yards.

