Monmouth vs. Lehigh Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our computer model predicts the Monmouth Hawks will beat the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kessler Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Monmouth vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Monmouth (-9.4)
|52.5
|Monmouth 31, Lehigh 22
Monmouth Betting Info (2022)
- The Hawks compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, eight of Hawks games hit the over.
Lehigh Betting Info (2022)
- The Mountain Hawks put together a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.
- Mountain Hawks games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.
Hawks vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Monmouth
|28.3
|34.5
|31.0
|45.0
|27.3
|31.0
|Lehigh
|15.3
|26.8
|15.0
|30.5
|15.5
|23.0
