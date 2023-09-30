Our computer model predicts the Monmouth Hawks will beat the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kessler Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Monmouth vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Monmouth (-9.4) 52.5 Monmouth 31, Lehigh 22

Monmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Hawks compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight of Hawks games hit the over.

Lehigh Betting Info (2022)

The Mountain Hawks put together a 5-4-2 record against the spread last season.

Mountain Hawks games went over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Hawks vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Monmouth 28.3 34.5 31.0 45.0 27.3 31.0 Lehigh 15.3 26.8 15.0 30.5 15.5 23.0

