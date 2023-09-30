Best Bets & Odds for the Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Game – Saturday, September 30
SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Missouri vs. Vanderbilt?
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Missouri 42, Vanderbilt 18
- Missouri has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Vanderbilt has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Commodores have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and won that game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 85.7%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Missouri (-14)
- Missouri has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.
- In 2023, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 14 points or more.
- Vanderbilt is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (54.5)
- Missouri and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 54.5 points twice this season.
- This season, every game Vanderbilt has played finished with a combined score higher than 54.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 63.9 points per game, 9.4 points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Missouri
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.2
|49.2
|Implied Total AVG
|30
|30
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
Vanderbilt
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.5
|53
|56.8
|Implied Total AVG
|35.2
|37.3
|32
|ATS Record
|0-5-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-0-1
|3-0-0
|1-0-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
