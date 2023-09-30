The Memphis Tigers (3-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 against the Boise State Broncos (2-2). The total is 59.5 points for this game.

Memphis is averaging 436.8 yards per game on offense, which ranks 39th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers rank 42nd, allowing 323.8 yards per contest. Boise State ranks 77th in the FBS with 27.8 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 105th with 30.8 points given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Memphis vs Boise State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -3 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Looking to place a bet on Memphis vs. Boise State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 5 AAC Betting Trends

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Memphis has gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Memphis has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Memphis has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Bet on Memphis to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 1,107 yards (276.8 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 69.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 68 rushing yards on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has compiled 342 rushing yards on 58 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He's also added 213 yards (53.3 per game) on 24 catches with one touchdown.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 142 yards (35.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 297 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 32 targets) and scored one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee has compiled 15 receptions for 166 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Derick Hunter leads the team with 1.5 sacks, and also has 1.0 TFL and six tackles.

Memphis' tackle leader, Chandler Martin, has 26 tackles and 3.0 TFL this year.

DJ Bell has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has eight tackles and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.