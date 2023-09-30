The Boise State Broncos (2-2) will look to upset the Memphis Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Boise State matchup.

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-3.5) 59.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-3.5) 59.5 -178 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Memphis vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Memphis has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Boise State has covered once in three games with a spread this season.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Memphis 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +525 Bet $100 to win $525

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.