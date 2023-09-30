The Memphis Tigers (3-1) and the Boise State Broncos (2-2) play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Memphis is totaling 37 points per game on offense this season (28th in the FBS), and is giving up 18.8 points per game (38th) on the defensive side of the ball. Boise State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 430 total yards per game, which ranks 16th-worst. On offense, it ranks 66th with 395.8 total yards per contest.

See how to watch this game on ESPN2 in the article below.

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Week 5 Games

Memphis vs. Boise State Key Statistics

Memphis Boise State 436.8 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.8 (78th) 323.8 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430 (109th) 157.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171 (46th) 279 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.8 (85th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has compiled 1,107 yards (276.8 ypg) on 102-of-147 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 68 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 31 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 58 times for 342 yards (85.5 per game) and four touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 213 receiving yards on 24 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Sutton Smith has racked up 142 yards on 29 attempts, scoring two times.

Roc Taylor's 297 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has collected 22 catches and one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee's 15 receptions have turned into 166 yards and one touchdown.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has been a dual threat for Boise State this season. He has 738 passing yards (184.5 per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 128 yards (32 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty's team-high 407 rushing yards have come on 73 carries, with six touchdowns. He also leads the team with 285 receiving yards (71.3 per game) on 18 catches with two touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has collected 20 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 328 (82 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has three touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has racked up 145 reciving yards (36.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

