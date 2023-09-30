In the matchup between the Memphis Tigers and Boise State Broncos on Saturday, September 30 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Memphis vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-3) Under (58.5) Memphis 29, Boise State 25

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 60.0% chance to win.

The Tigers have posted one win against the spread this season.

Memphis has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Memphis has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

Memphis games this season have posted an average total of 52.2, which is 6.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Broncos have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Broncos have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Boise State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

In theBroncos' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average over/under for Boise State games this year is 3.7 less points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Tigers vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 37 18.8 42 19 37 3 Boise State 27.8 30.8 29 18 26.5 43.5

