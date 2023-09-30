Adolis Garcia and Cal Raleigh take the field when the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 11th in MLB play with 209 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Seattle ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .414.

The Mariners' .243 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

Seattle is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (756 total).

The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

Seattle has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.190).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .455 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored 875 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.31) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.273 WHIP this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (14-8) to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Castillo has 18 quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo will try to extend a 33-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per appearance).

In nine of his 32 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (10-6) will make his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Seattle Mariners without allowing a hit.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 27 starts, Heaney has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

He is looking for his fifth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Astros L 5-1 Home Luis Castillo Justin Verlander 9/26/2023 Astros W 6-2 Home George Kirby Cristian Javier 9/27/2023 Astros L 8-3 Home Bryce Miller Framber Valdez 9/28/2023 Rangers W 3-2 Home Logan Gilbert Jordan Montgomery 9/29/2023 Rangers W 8-0 Home Bryan Woo Nathan Eovaldi 9/30/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney 10/1/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.