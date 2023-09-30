Patriot League foes match up when the Lafayette Leopards (3-1) and the Bucknell Bison (1-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Fisher Stadium.

Lafayette is totaling 303.3 yards per game on offense (92nd in the FCS), and rank 38th defensively, yielding 304.8 yards allowed per game. Bucknell ranks 22nd-worst in points per game (15.0), but it has been better defensively, ranking 75th in the FCS with 29.3 points allowed per contest.

Lafayette vs. Bucknell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Fisher Stadium

Lafayette vs. Bucknell Key Statistics

Lafayette Bucknell 303.3 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.0 (114th) 304.8 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.3 (53rd) 199.5 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.0 (115th) 103.8 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.0 (59th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Dean Denobile has thrown for 375 yards, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 126 yards (31.5 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jamar Curtis has racked up 509 yards on 77 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Elijah Steward's team-high 126 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 12 targets) with one touchdown.

Chris Carasia has reeled in seven passes while averaging 20.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Mason Gilbert has been the target of five passes and hauled in five receptions for 64 yards, an average of 16.0 yards per contest.

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker has put up 594 passing yards, or 198.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.2% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 15.0 rushing yards per game.

Rushawn Baker is his team's leading rusher with 42 carries for 164 yards, or 54.7 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Coleman Bennett has 10 receptions for 125 yards (41.7 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 19 times for 59 yards.

Damian Harris has racked up 164 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Eric Weatherly has 10 receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 137 yards (45.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

