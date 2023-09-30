In the game between the Lafayette Leopards and Bucknell Bison on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Leopards to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Lafayette vs. Bucknell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lafayette (-6.1) 41.0 Lafayette 24, Bucknell 17

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread last season.

Leopards games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

No Bison one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Leopards vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lafayette 19.5 19.8 26.0 11.5 13.0 28.0 Bucknell 15.0 29.3 21.0 25.0 3.0 38.0

