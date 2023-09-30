The Samford Bulldogs (1-3) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Seibert Stadium in a battle of SoCon opponents.

Samford is totaling 403 yards per game on offense this season (29th in the FCS), and is surrendering 384.3 yards per game (85th) on the defensive side of the ball. East Tennessee State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 19th-worst with 275 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, allowing 325.3 total yards per contest (48th-ranked).

East Tennessee State vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

East Tennessee State vs. Samford Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Samford 275 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403 (22nd) 325.3 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.3 (98th) 162.3 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104 (105th) 112.7 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299 (7th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Baron May has thrown for 201 yards on 14-of-27 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 124 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Bryson Irby has two receptions for 42 yards (14 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 31 times for 104 yards and one score.

Xavier Gaillardetz leads his team with 113 receiving yards on five receptions with one touchdown.

Will Huzzie has racked up 82 receiving yards (27.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 1,130 pass yards for Samford, completing 67.6% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Mychael Hamilton has 156 rushing yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns.

Jay Stanton has been handed the ball 31 times this year and racked up 142 yards (35.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's leads his squad with 297 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Ty King has grabbed 17 passes while averaging 58.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

DJ Rias has been the target of nine passes and racked up 11 catches for 160 yards, an average of 40 yards per contest.

