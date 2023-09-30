The Clemson Tigers (2-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Syracuse Orange (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in an ACC showdown.

On offense, Clemson ranks 33rd in the FBS with 36.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 56th in points allowed (262.8 points allowed per contest). Syracuse has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks ninth-best in total yards per game (507.8) and 15th-best in total yards surrendered per game (274.3).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ABC.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Clemson vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Clemson Syracuse 474.3 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 507.8 (11th) 262.8 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.3 (15th) 199 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.3 (16th) 275.3 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.5 (22nd) 7 (85th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (50th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (7th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 976 pass yards for Clemson, completing 66.2% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has 292 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown. He's also added 15 catches for 96 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Phil Mafah has collected 235 yards on 35 carries, scoring three times.

Beaux Collins' leads his squad with 226 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Tyler Brown has grabbed 12 passes while averaging 40.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Antonio Williams has racked up 15 receptions for 145 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 972 yards on 72-of-108 passing with six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 316 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has racked up 311 yards (on 61 attempts) with six touchdowns, while also grabbing 11 passes for 95 yards.

Damien Alford's 247 receiving yards (61.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 17 receptions on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Donovan Brown has caught 15 passes and compiled 239 receiving yards (59.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher's 25 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

