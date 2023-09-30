SoCon foes meet when the Wofford Terriers (0-4) and the Chattanooga Mocs (3-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium.

While Wofford's defense ranks 63rd with 27 points allowed per game, the Terriers have been a little worse on offense, ranking 10th-worst (11.8 points per game). Chattanooga's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FCS with 37.3 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 22 points per game, which ranks 35th.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Chattanooga vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Chattanooga Wofford 439 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.8 (102nd) 357.8 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.5 (92nd) 147.3 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (98th) 291.8 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.3 (118th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has thrown for 1,110 yards (277.5 ypg) to lead Chattanooga, completing 67.2% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 116 yards (29 ypg) on 24 carries.

Ailym Ford is his team's leading rusher with 78 carries for 327 yards, or 81.8 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Jamoi Mayes has totaled 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 417 (104.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has one touchdown.

Sam Phillips has 27 receptions (on 37 targets) for a total of 273 yards (68.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jayin Whatley's 14 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 221 yards (55.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has recorded 259 yards (64.8 ypg) on 22-of-33 passing this season.

Ryan Ingram has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 269 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

David Legette has carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards (14 per game).

Kyle Pinnix has hauled in nine receptions for 147 yards (36.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Tyler Parker has hauled in one reception totaling 75 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyle Watkins has a total of 65 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wofford or Chattanooga gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.