On Saturday, September 30, Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (82-78) visit Paul Goldschmidt's St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Reds are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+110). The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Connor Phillips - CIN (1-0, 5.66 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (1-4, 7.98 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 22, or 55%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Reds have a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (42.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 19 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Iván Herrera 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.