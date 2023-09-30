Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Connor Phillips, who is expected to start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 208 home runs.

St. Louis ranks 15th in the majors with a .414 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .248 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 19th in the majors with 700 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.76 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.457 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Drew Rom (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on 11 hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

None of Rom's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In seven starts, Rom has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Padres L 12-2 Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Away Miles Mikolas Adrian Houser 9/27/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/28/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Dakota Hudson Corbin Burnes 9/29/2023 Reds L 19-2 Home Jake Woodford Brandon Williamson 9/30/2023 Reds - Home Drew Rom Connor Phillips 10/1/2023 Reds - Home Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.