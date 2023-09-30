The Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the UC Davis Aggies (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in a Big Sky showdown.

Cal Poly is compiling 332.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 69th in the FCS. Defensively, the Mustangs rank 36th, allowing 302.3 yards per contest. With 369.8 total yards per game on offense, UC Davis ranks 49th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 66th, surrendering 358.8 total yards per game.

See below as we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Luis Obispo, California

San Luis Obispo, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Key Statistics

Cal Poly UC Davis 332.5 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.8 (37th) 302.3 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.8 (82nd) 83.5 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.8 (35th) 249.0 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.0 (62nd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Cal Poly Stats Leaders

Sam Huard has racked up 858 yards (214.5 ypg) on 68-of-110 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Aiden Ramos has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 137 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Mark Biggins has carried the ball 20 times for 96 yards (24.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Tyrece Fairly-Diyem's leads his squad with 228 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Carlton Brown III has put together a 146-yard season so far, hauling in six passes on seven targets.

Bryson Allen has been the target of 11 passes and racked up six grabs for 122 yards, an average of 30.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has thrown for 709 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Lan Larison has rushed 70 times for a team-high 479 yards (119.8 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 13 receptions this season are good for 126 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Matteo Perez has racked up 87 yards on 16 carries with one touchdown.

Trent Tompkins has hauled in 178 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Josh Gale has caught 11 passes and compiled 155 receiving yards (38.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cal Poly or UC Davis gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.