Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
The UC Davis Aggies are expected to come out on top in their game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.
Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UC Davis (-6.8)
|54.8
|UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 24
Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)
- The Mustangs put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Mustangs games.
UC Davis Betting Info (2022)
- The Aggies compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last season.
- The Aggies and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.
Mustangs vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Cal Poly
|23.0
|37.0
|34.0
|15.0
|12.0
|59.0
|UC Davis
|25.5
|28.3
|23.5
|24.0
|27.5
|32.5
