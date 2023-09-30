The UC Davis Aggies are expected to come out on top in their game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UC Davis (-6.8) 54.8 UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 24

Cal Poly Betting Info (2022)

The Mustangs put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Mustangs games.

UC Davis Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last season.

The Aggies and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Mustangs vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cal Poly 23.0 37.0 34.0 15.0 12.0 59.0 UC Davis 25.5 28.3 23.5 24.0 27.5 32.5

