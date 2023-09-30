Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Lane Thomas and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (19-5) for his 32nd start of the season.

He has 18 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.86), seventh in WHIP (1.073), and first in K/9 (13.6).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Sep. 24 5.2 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 19 7.0 4 3 3 11 0 at Phillies Sep. 13 7.0 4 1 1 9 2 vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 2.2 6 6 6 5 3 at Dodgers Aug. 31 6.0 4 4 4 9 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 215 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 78 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 72 stolen bases.

He's slashing .336/.414/.595 on the year.

Acuna will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 137 RBI (170 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .282/.389/.605 so far this season.

Olson takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 164 hits with 35 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 36 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .266/.314/.468 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 29 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI (134 total hits). He's also swiped 44 bases.

He has a .243/.298/.411 slash line so far this year.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 29 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

