Atlanta Braves (103-57) will match up with the Washington Nationals (70-90) at Truist Park on Saturday, September 30 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -350 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +280 moneyline odds. Atlanta is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). A 9-run over/under is listed in the game.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (19-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-4, 6.42 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -350 +280 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 145 games this season and won 95 (65.5%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -350 or shorter, the Braves have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 7-3 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Nationals have won in 59, or 41.3%, of the 143 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +280.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-161) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Michael Harris II 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

