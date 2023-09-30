The Austin Peay Governors (2-2) visit the Lindenwood Lions (2-2) at Hunter Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Lindenwood has been a top-25 unit, ranking 16th-best in the FCS by totaling 36.0 points per game. The Lions rank 101st on defense (35.5 points allowed per game). With 30.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Austin Peay ranks 34th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 52nd, giving up 25.5 points per contest.

Austin Peay vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hunter Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Austin Peay Lindenwood 378.0 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.5 (15th) 370.3 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.3 (91st) 129.0 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.8 (21st) 249.0 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.8 (36th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 996 yards on 71.2% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 69 yards with one score.

Jevon Jackson has run the ball 49 times for 289 yards, with two touchdowns.

CJ Evans Jr. has collected 153 yards (on 29 carries) with one touchdown.

Trey Goodman has racked up 215 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Kam Thomas has caught 14 passes and compiled 157 receiving yards (39.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Tre Shackelford's 21 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has been a dual threat for Lindenwood so far this season. He has 847 passing yards, completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 123 yards (30.8 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Robert Giaimo, has carried the ball 64 times for 337 yards (84.3 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 10 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell's team-high 379 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 12 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet has hauled in seven receptions totaling 123 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Spencer Redd has been the target of four passes and racked up seven receptions for 121 yards, an average of 30.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

