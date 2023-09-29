Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weakley County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Weakley County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Weakley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
South Fulton High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake County High School at Gleason School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gleason, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.