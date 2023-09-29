Washington County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Washington County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Daniel Boone High School at Cocke County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29

6:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Newport, TN

Newport, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Volunteer High School at David Crockett High School