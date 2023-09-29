If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Smith County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered here.

    • Smith County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Upperman High School at Smith County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Carthage, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forrest High School at Gordonsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Gordonsville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

