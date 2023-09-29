Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Roane County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Davidson County
  • Montgomery County
  • Rutherford County

    • Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Greenback School at Rockwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Rockwood, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Loudon High School at Roane County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Kingston, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Midway High School at Oliver Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Oliver Springs, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tellico Plains High School at Harriman High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Harriman, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenback School at Rockwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Rockwood, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.