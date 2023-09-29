Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Obion County, Tennessee. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Obion County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Meigs County High School at McMinn Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Englewood, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Fulton High School at Greenfield School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Greenfield, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.