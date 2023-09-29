High school football is happening this week in Monroe County, Tennessee, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Hixson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Hixson, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tellico Plains High School at Harriman High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Harriman, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sweetwater High School at Chattanooga Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Harrison, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

