Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Monroe County, Tennessee, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tellico Plains High School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweetwater High School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Harrison, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
