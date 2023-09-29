Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Marshall County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Marshall County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Creek Wood High School at Marshall County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lewisburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forrest High School at Gordonsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gordonsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.