Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Madison County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Madison County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Jackson South Side High School at Bolivar Central High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 29

6:15 PM CT on September 29 Location: Bolivar, TN

Bolivar, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

University School of Jackson at Northpoint Christian School

Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on September 29

6:52 PM CT on September 29 Location: Southaven, MS

Southaven, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacred Heart of Jesus at Riverside Christian Academy