Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Loudon County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Loudon County, Tennessee this week.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Morristown-Hamblen High School East at Lenoir City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitley County High School at Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Huntsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenback School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loudon High School at Roane County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
