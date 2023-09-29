Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Silverdale Baptist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Soddy-Daisy High School at Red Bank High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ooltewah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Hixson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brainerd High School at Webb School of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

The Howard School at Walker Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5

4A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Signal Mountain, TN

Signal Mountain, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lookout Valley Middle-High School at Sale Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek, TN Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5

1A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweetwater High School at Chattanooga Central High School