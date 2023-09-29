Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Franklin County, Tennessee this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne County High School at Huntland School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Huntland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
