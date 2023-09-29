Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Franklin County, Tennessee this week? We have the information here.

    • Franklin County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wayne County High School at Huntland School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Huntland, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

