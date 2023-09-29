Looking for how to watch high school football games in Dickson County, Tennessee this week? We've got you covered.

    • Dickson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Creek Wood High School at Marshall County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lewisburg, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dickson County High School at Rossview High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Clarksville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

