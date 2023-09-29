Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Spencer Steer, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Cincinnati Reds-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Busch Stadium on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 29 doubles, 25 home runs, 86 walks and 79 RBI (157 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.362/.444 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 21 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Nootbaar Stats

Lars Nootbaar has put up 109 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.369/.418 so far this year.

Nootbaar heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with four walks.

Nootbaar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 24 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 154 hits with 35 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 68 walks and 85 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .269/.355/.455 on the year.

Steer has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has 134 hits with 21 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 25 stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.353/.470 so far this season.

Friedl takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .382 with a double, four home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 2-for-2 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1

