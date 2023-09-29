Andrew Knizner vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .281 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on September 29 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is batting .240 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Knizner has gotten a hit in 40 of 67 games this year (59.7%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (17.9%).
- He has gone deep in 13.4% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 games this year (31.3%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9%).
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.259
|AVG
|.220
|.298
|OBP
|.271
|.417
|SLG
|.431
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|15
|27/5
|K/BB
|33/7
|0
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.79 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (4-5) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.46 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
