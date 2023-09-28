Sofia Kenin meets Aryna Sabalenka to open play in the China Open in Beijing, China (in the round of 64). In the Abierto Guadalajara (her last tournament), she made the semifinals before falling to Caroline Dolehide. Kenin is +6600 to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Kenin at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Kenin's Next Match

In the round of 64 of the China Open, on Sunday, October 1 (at 1:45 AM ET), Kenin will play Sabalenka.

Kenin currently has odds of +333 to win her next contest against Sabalenka.

Kenin Stats

Kenin last played on September 22, 2023, a 5-7, 3-6 defeat by No. 111-ranked Dolehide in the semifinals of the Abierto Guadalajara.

Through 18 tournaments over the past year, Kenin is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 25-18.

Kenin is 17-12 on hard courts over the past year.

Kenin has played 21.6 games per match in her 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

Kenin, in 29 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 22.0 games per match and won 53.8% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Kenin has won 71.9% of her games on serve, and 35.2% on return.

On hard courts, Kenin, over the past year, has claimed 72.5% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.

