High school football is on the schedule this week in Rutherford County, Tennessee, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cane Ridge High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakland High School at Siegel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7

4A - Region 4 - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Stewarts Creek High School at West Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Blackman High School