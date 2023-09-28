Peyton Stearns has a match with Jennifer Brady coming up next in the China Open round of 64. Stearns currently has +10000 odds to be crowned champion at National Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 China Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stearns at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Stearns' Next Match

After her 6-1, 6-1 win over Laura Pigossi in the qualification final, Stearns will meet Brady in the round of 64 on Sunday, October 1 at 1:45 AM ET.

Stearns is listed at -150 to win her next contest versus Brady. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Stearns? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Stearns Stats

Stearns defeated Pigossi 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday in the qualifying round.

In 15 tournaments over the past year, Stearns has gone 23-15 and has not won a title.

In 10 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Stearns is 14-10 in matches.

Stearns, over the past 12 months, has played 38 matches across all court types, and 22.2 games per match.

On hard courts, Stearns has played 24 matches over the past year, and 21.9 games per match.

Stearns, over the past year, has won 61.3% of her service games and 41.7% of her return games.

Stearns has claimed 61.0% of her service games on hard courts and 38.1% of her return games over the past 12 months.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.