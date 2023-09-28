Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, September 28
In the matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Hilltoppers to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Under (60.5)
|Western Kentucky 32, Middle Tennessee 26
Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Blue Raiders based on the moneyline is 33.3%.
- The Blue Raiders are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
- Middle Tennessee has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.
- Two of the Blue Raiders' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- The average total in Middle Tennessee games this year is 10.5 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.
Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hilltoppers' implied win probability is 71.4%.
- The Hilltoppers have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Western Kentucky is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- The Hilltoppers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.
- Western Kentucky games average 64.8 total points per game this season, 4.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Blue Raiders vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Western Kentucky
|31.8
|34
|46.5
|23
|17
|45
|Middle Tennessee
|21
|31
|29
|22.5
|13
|39.5
