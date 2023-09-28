The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) in a matchup on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. The Hilltoppers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 60.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee matchup in this article.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Western Kentucky Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Western Kentucky (-8.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Western Kentucky (-8.5) 60.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Western Kentucky has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win CUSA +800 Bet $100 to win $800

