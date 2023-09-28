The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in a CUSA clash.

With 497.8 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS, Western Kentucky has been forced to lean on its 85th-ranked offense (367.5 yards per contest) to keep them in games. With 358.5 total yards per game on offense, Middle Tennessee ranks 91st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 85th, surrendering 381.5 total yards per game.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Western Kentucky 358.5 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.5 (88th) 381.5 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 497.8 (125th) 129.3 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86 (123rd) 229.3 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.5 (30th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (69th) 4 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (2nd)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has been a dual threat for Middle Tennessee this season. He has 911 passing yards (227.8 per game) while completing 70.6% of his passes. He's tossed seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 138 yards (34.5 ypg) on 42 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 29 times for 188 yards (47 per game) with one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf paces his team with 192 receiving yards on 22 catches with one touchdown.

Holden Willis has recorded 142 receiving yards (35.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 13 receptions.

Jeremy Tate Jr.'s 14 targets have resulted in nine catches for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has compiled 1,064 yards (266 ypg) on 100-of-159 passing with nine touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 47 rushing yards (11.8 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has carried the ball 21 times for a team-high 101 yards on the ground.

This season, Markese Stepp has carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards (22 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 21 catches for 255 yards (63.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has caught 18 passes for 237 yards (59.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Blue Smith has a total of 118 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws and scoring one touchdown.

