The Detroit Lions (2-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field in an NFC North battle.

Before the Lions take on the Packers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Lions vs. Packers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 1.5 45.5 -125 +105

Lions vs. Packers Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Lions games last season went over this contest's total of 45.5 points 12 times.

Detroit's matchups last season had an average total of 49.0, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lions were 10-5-0 against the spread last season.

The Lions finished with a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).

Detroit had a record of 2-2 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (50%).

Green Bay Packers

The Packers played seven games last season that ended with a combined score above 45.5 points.

The average over/under for Green Bay's matchups last year was 44.5, 1.0 fewer point than this game's point total.

The Packers had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Last season, the Packers won three out of the six games in which they were the underdog.

Green Bay had a record of 2-2 when it was set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers last season.

Lions vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Lions 26.6 5 25.1 28 49.0 12 Packers 21.8 14 21.8 17 44.5 7

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.0 50.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 27.2 25.2 ATS Record 10-5-0 7-2-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-6 1-3 4-3

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 43.2 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 24.9 25.4 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 5-4-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-4 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 1-0 2-3

