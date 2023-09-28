Jessica Pegula begins the China Open in Beijing, China after a forfeit to Maria Sakkari ended her WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 in the semifinal. Pegula's first match is against Anna Blinkova (in the round of 32). Pegula has the fourth-best odds to win (+900) at National Tennis Center.

Pegula at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Pegula's Next Match

In her opener at the China Open, Pegula will play Blinkova on Sunday, October 1 at 10:00 PM ET in the round of 32.

Pegula Stats

Pegula won her most recent match, 6-2, 6-3 over Sakkari in the semifinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on September 30, 2023.

Pegula has won two of her 18 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 51-15.

Pegula is 37-9 on hard courts over the past year, with two tournament wins.

In her 66 matches over the past year, across all court types, Pegula has averaged 21 games.

On hard courts, Pegula has played 46 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 20.8 games per match while winning 58.5% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Pegula has been victorious in 43.5% of her return games and 72% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Pegula has claimed 44.9% of her return games and 72.2% of her service games.

