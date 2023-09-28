Jennifer Brady goes into the China Open after her US Open ended with a loss to Caroline Wozniacki in the round of 32. Brady's opening match is against Peyton Stearns (in the round of 64). Brady's monyeline odds to win the tournament at National Tennis Center are +6600.

Brady at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Brady's Next Match

In her opening match at the China Open, Brady will face Stearns on Sunday, October 1 at 1:45 AM ET in the round of 64.

Brady is listed at +115 to win her next matchup versus Stearns.

Brady Stats

Brady is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the US Open, to Wozniacki, 6-4, 3-6, 1-6.

In four tournaments over the past year, Brady is 4-4 and has yet to win a title.

Brady is 4-4 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her eight matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Brady has averaged 24.3 games.

In her eight matches on a hard surface over the past year, Brady has averaged 24.3 games.

Over the past 12 months, Brady has been victorious in 33.7% of her return games and 63.5% of her service games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Brady has won 63.5% of her games on serve and 33.7% on return.

