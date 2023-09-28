Iga Swiatek, coming off a strong run in the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 (exiting in the quarterfinals versus Veronika Kudermetova), will open action in the China Open (in Beijing, China) versus Sara Sorribes Tormo in the round of 64. Swiatek is the favorite (+333) at National Tennis Center.

Swiatek at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek's Next Match

In her opening match at the China Open, Swiatek will face Sorribes Tormo on Sunday, October 1 at 10:00 PM ET in the round of 64.

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, to No. 19-ranked Kudermetova, 2-6, 6-2, 4-6.

Swiatek is 66-13 over the past 12 months, with five tournament titles.

Swiatek has won three tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, with a record of 40-9 on that surface.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Swiatek has played 79 matches and 18.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Swiatek has played 49 matches over the past year, and 18.8 games per match.

Swiatek, over the past year, has won 79.5% of her service games and 48.2% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Swiatek has claimed 48.4% of her return games and 76.7% of her service games.

