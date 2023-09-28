Elena Rybakina goes into the China Open after her US Open ended with a defeat to Sorana Cirstea in the round of 32. Rybakina's first match is against Qinwen Zheng (in the round of 64). Rybakina has the fifth-best odds (+1200) to be crowned champion at National Tennis Center.

Rybakina at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina's Next Match

Rybakina will face Zheng in the round of 64 of the China Open on Sunday, October 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

Rybakina is listed at -150 to win her next match against Zheng.

Rybakina Stats

Rybakina is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the US Open, at the hands of No. 30-ranked Cirstea, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.

Rybakina is 44-15 over the past year, with two tournament titles.

Rybakina is 30-10 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament victory.

In her 59 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Rybakina has averaged 21.2 games.

On hard courts, Rybakina has played 40 matches over the past 12 months, and 22.7 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Rybakina has won 78.8% of her games on serve, and 33.9% on return.

On hard courts, Rybakina, over the past year, has claimed 77.6% of her service games and 34.9% of her return games.

