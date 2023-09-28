High school football is happening this week in Davidson County, Tennessee, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cane Ridge High School at Riverdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Nashville Christian School at Goodpasture Christian School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 29

6:15 PM CT on September 29 Location: Madison, TN

Madison, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4

Class A - Middle Region - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29

6:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ensworth High School at Christian Heritage

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Dalton, GA

Dalton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Antioch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Antioch, TN

Antioch, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Sycamore High School at Maplewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

LaVergne High School at McGavock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Montgomery Bell Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 29

8:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stratford STEM Magnet School at Hunters Lane High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

John Overton High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Thompson's Station, TN

Thompson's Station, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Harpeth Hall School at Lewis County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Hohenwald, TN

Hohenwald, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Donelson Christian Academy at Mt. Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Mount Pleasant, TN

Mount Pleasant, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Davidson Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ Presbyterian Academy at The Webb School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Bell Buckle, TN

Bell Buckle, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Nolensville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Nolensville, TN

Nolensville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Whites Creek High School at Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School