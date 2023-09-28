Coco Gauff enters the China Open (in Beijing, China) off the back of winning the US Open, beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Gauff's first opponent is Ekaterina Alexandrova (in the round of 64). Gauff has the third-best odds to win (+500) at National Tennis Center.

Gauff at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Gauff's Next Match

Gauff will get started at the China Open by matching up with Alexandrova in the round of 64 on Sunday, October 1 (at 10:00 PM ET).

Gauff has current moneyline odds of -375 to win her next matchup versus Alexandrova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Gauff Stats

Gauff won her last match, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 over Sabalenka in the finals of the US Open on September 9, 2023.

Gauff is 49-15 over the past 12 months, with four tournament titles.

Gauff is 38-8 on hard courts over the past year, with four tournament victories.

Over the past year (across all court types), Gauff has played 64 matches and 19.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Gauff has played 46 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 19.7 games per match while winning 59.9% of games.

Gauff has won 42.0% of her return games and 74.3% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts, Gauff, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 76.4% of her service games and 43.0% of her return games.

