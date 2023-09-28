Milwaukee Brewers (89-69) will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals (69-89) at American Family Field on Thursday, September 28 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 196 Ks, Corbin Burnes will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Cardinals have +180 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (10-8, 3.46 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (6-2, 4.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 49 (59%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 6-3 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 33, or 43.4%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have been listed as an underdog of +180 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+300) Richie Palacios 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Iván Herrera 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.