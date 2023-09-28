The Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana head into the final of a three-game series against Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at American Family Field.

The favored Brewers have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +165. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -200 +165 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 33 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 74 of its 155 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals have an against the spread record of 2-8-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 36-44 28-24 41-64 52-64 17-24

